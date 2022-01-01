Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Item pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$8.95
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Mango$6.95
fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Washington
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$12.00
Khao neow ma muang: sweet yellow mango with sticky rice and coconut milk.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Mango$6.95
More about Nara Thai
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Mango$6.95
Fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Thai

