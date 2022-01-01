Mango sticky rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.95
More about Nara Washington
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$6.95
fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$12.00
Khao neow ma muang: sweet yellow mango with sticky rice and coconut milk.