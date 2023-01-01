Mapo tofu in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mapo tofu
The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr
5504 Morningside Dr, Houston
Chengdu style Mapo Tofu （麻婆豆腐）with minced 44 Farms Beef! Delicious and an absolute perfect pairing with any spicy selection on The Rice Box menu. Think Ma (tingling sensation on tongue) and La (straight spicy), the dish brings the heat!
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
Soft tofu wok-tossed in a house blend of spicy sauté sauce topped with green onions and bokchoy