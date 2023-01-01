Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mapo tofu

The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr

5504 Morningside Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mapo Tofu$12.99
Chengdu style Mapo Tofu （麻婆豆腐）with minced 44 Farms Beef! Delicious and an absolute perfect pairing with any spicy selection on The Rice Box menu. Think Ma (tingling sensation on tongue) and La (straight spicy), the dish brings the heat!
More about The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Mapo Tofu (麻婆豆腐) Vegan optional$10.00
Soft tofu wok-tossed in a house blend of spicy sauté sauce topped with green onions and bokchoy
More about Dumpling Haus
Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Mapo Tofu$16.99
Diced tofu, minced pork, jalapenos in spicy brown gravy
More about Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

