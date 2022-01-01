Margherita pizza in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve margherita pizza
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Margarita Pizza
|$11.50
Fresh Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, and Italian Herbs.
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
garlic oil, cherry tomato, mozzarella, basil
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Tomatoes, basil, olive oil, tomato sauce
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
oven dried tomatoes - fresh mozzarella - basil - parmesan
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Margherita Pizza
|$9.00
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.