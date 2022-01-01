Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Pizza$11.50
Fresh Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, and Italian Herbs.
More about King's BierHaus
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
WHOLE Margherita Pizza$19.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$14.00
garlic oil, cherry tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Brasil
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomatoes, basil, olive oil, tomato sauce
More about The Tasting Room
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$17.00
oven dried tomatoes - fresh mozzarella - basil - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$9.00
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
OSTIA image

 

OSTIA

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Margherita$19.00
Tomato, Mozarella + Basil
More about OSTIA
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.
More about Local Table
Rudyard's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rudz Margherita Pizza$15.50
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone, basil
More about Rudyard's

