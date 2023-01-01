Meat pies in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve meat pies
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|B-Man Frito Pie (Large - 2 Meats)
|$14.30
2 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce
|B-Man Frito Pie (Small - 2 Meats)
|$12.05
1 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House - Houston
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Meat Pies
|$6.99
|HRW Meat Pies
|$0.00
Calliope's - West Bellfort
7590 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston
|Meat Pie
|$3.99