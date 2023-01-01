Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve meat pies

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
B-Man Frito Pie (Large - 2 Meats)$14.30
2 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce
B-Man Frito Pie (Small - 2 Meats)$12.05
1 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House - Houston

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Pies$6.99
HRW Meat Pies$0.00
More about Acme Oyster House - Houston
Consumer pic

 

Calliope's - West Bellfort

7590 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Pie$3.99
More about Calliope's - West Bellfort
Item pic

 

Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris

3250 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Order of Meat Pie (2)$10.00
A savory mini pie filled with a juicy ground pork and beef mixture.
More about Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Spaghetti

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Salad

Margherita Pizza

Lasagna Pizza

Gulab Jamun

Pretzels

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston