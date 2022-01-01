Meatloaf in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve meatloaf
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Oma's Meatloaf
|$16.50
Akaushi Wagyu Kobe Beef served with Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, and German Gravy.
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Mama’s Meatloaf
|$17.00
All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.
|SD Meatloaf
|$6.00
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$15.95
topped with gravy; choose two sides
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$10.95
Homemade meatloaf on Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes, gravy and caramelized onions
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Ronnie's Meatloaf
|$16.00
|Ronnie's Meatloaf for 2
|$20.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Homestyle Meatloaf
|$11.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Mom's Meatloaf
|$17.99
Homemade meatloaf served on mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of one side
|Meatloaf Mania #26
|$16.99
Served on French roll, topped with melted provolone, brown gravy, and sautéed onions
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Meatloaf Mania #26
|$16.99
Served on French roll, topped with melted provolone, brown gravy, and sautéed onions
|Mom's Meatloaf
|$17.99
Homemade meatloaf served on mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of one side
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Waygu Meatloaf
|$12.00
Served with with caramelized onion gravy, grits and charred broccoli
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$54.99
Fresh Ground Turkey Meatloaf with House Made creamy blue cheese gravy
4 people- 2 sides
6 people- 3 sides
|Meatloaf Platter
|$13.99
House made Meatloaf with bacon green beans, house made mashed potatoes and a creamy blue cheese gravy
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Lean Turkey Meatloaf
|$14.25
served with whipped sweet potatoes, asparagus, roasted bell pepper gravy.
|Family Style Lean Turkey Meatloaf
|$60.00
Served with roasted bell pepper gravy.
All family dinners include two sides of your choice and feed up to five people. Each additional side is $12.
