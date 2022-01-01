Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oma's Meatloaf$16.50
Akaushi Wagyu Kobe Beef served with Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, and German Gravy.
More about King's BierHaus
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama’s Meatloaf$17.00
All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.
SD Meatloaf$6.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$11.95
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; choose two sides
Meatloaf Sandwich$10.95
Homemade meatloaf on Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes, gravy and caramelized onions
More about Urban American Kitchen
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ronnie's Meatloaf$16.00
Ronnie's Meatloaf for 2$20.00
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Homestyle Meatloaf$11.95
More about Hanz Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mom's Meatloaf$17.99
Homemade meatloaf served on mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of one side
Meatloaf Mania #26$16.99
Served on French roll, topped with melted provolone, brown gravy, and sautéed onions
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meatloaf Mania #26$16.99
Served on French roll, topped with melted provolone, brown gravy, and sautéed onions
Mom's Meatloaf$17.99
Homemade meatloaf served on mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of one side
More about Katz's - Heights
Georgia James image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waygu Meatloaf$12.00
Served with with caramelized onion gravy, grits and charred broccoli
More about Georgia James
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Meatloaf$54.99
Fresh Ground Turkey Meatloaf with House Made creamy blue cheese gravy
4 people- 2 sides
6 people- 3 sides
Meatloaf Platter$13.99
House made Meatloaf with bacon green beans, house made mashed potatoes and a creamy blue cheese gravy
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lean Turkey Meatloaf$14.25
served with whipped sweet potatoes, asparagus, roasted bell pepper gravy.
Family Style Lean Turkey Meatloaf$60.00
Served with roasted bell pepper gravy.
All family dinners include two sides of your choice and feed up to five people. Each additional side is $12.
More about Adair Kitchen
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama’s Meatloaf$17.00
All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.
More about Local Table
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf$9.79
2 slabs of meatloaf w/ spicy tomato sauce, 1 side dish and a roll. Change the bread if you want.
More about Pecan Creek Grille

