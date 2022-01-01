Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, olives, chickpeas, topped with lemon feta dressing
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, olives, chickpeas, topped with lemon feta dressing
More about Katz's - Heights
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

