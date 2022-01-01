Mediterranean salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Katz's - Montrose
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, olives, chickpeas, topped with lemon feta dressing
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Katz's - Heights
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, olives, chickpeas, topped with lemon feta dressing
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.