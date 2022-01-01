Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve migas

Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Morning Migas Kit$30.00
Kit includes items to prepare pan -fried homemade chorizo with scrambled eggs, salsa rojo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and handmade flour tortillas. Kit serves 4-6.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Item pic

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas Taco$2.99
Migas Taco.$2.99
Migas Plate.$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$2.99
Migas Plate$8.69
Migas Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Migas$11.00
scrambled eggs, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo, tortilla strips
More about Brasil
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Migas$17.00
Guajillo Salsa, Farm Eggs, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Feta
More about Local Foods
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas Taco.$2.99
Migas Plate.$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Tacos A Go Go
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Tofu Migas$15.00
Scrambled tofu, blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, tortilla chips & avocado served with herb-roasted new potatoes & seasonal fruit
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
The Taco Stand image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$3.49
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas Taco$2.99
Migas Plate$8.69
Migas Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$2.99
Migas Taco.$2.99
Migas Plate.$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Item pic

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas$8.95
2 eggs scrambled with crispy tortillas strips, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Banner pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas con Huevo con Chorizo o a la Mexicana$14.00
eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips and your choice of house made chorizo or sautéed onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers served with house made tortillas, salsa ranchera and your choice of roasted potatoes or refried beans
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guajillo Chicken Migas$14.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Market Eggs, Organic Chicken, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese.
More about Local Foods
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIGAS PLATE$8.25
Scrambled eggs, mixed with crispy tortillas, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and topped with melted cheese, beans and potatoes.
More about Nana's Restaurant
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas$15.00
More about Local Table
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Migas$9.39
2 eggs scrambeld w/ tortilla chips, green chilies, onion, tomato, melted jack & cheddar chese, refried beans, tortillas
Box Migas Mix & Eggs Tacos$23.89
More about Pecan Creek Grille

