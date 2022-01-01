Migas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve migas
More about Goode Company Grocers
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Morning Migas Kit
|$30.00
Kit includes items to prepare pan -fried homemade chorizo with scrambled eggs, salsa rojo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and handmade flour tortillas. Kit serves 4-6.
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Migas Taco
|$2.99
|Migas Taco.
|$2.99
|Migas Plate.
|$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Migas Taco
|$2.99
|Migas Plate
|$8.69
|Migas Taco.
|$2.99
More about Brasil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Migas
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo, tortilla strips
More about Local Foods
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Lamb Migas
|$17.00
Guajillo Salsa, Farm Eggs, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Feta
More about Tacos A Go Go
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Migas Taco.
|$2.99
|Migas Plate.
|$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Tofu Migas
|$15.00
Scrambled tofu, blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, tortilla chips & avocado served with herb-roasted new potatoes & seasonal fruit
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Migas Taco
|$2.99
|Migas Plate
|$8.69
|Migas Taco.
|$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Migas Taco
|$2.99
|Migas Taco.
|$2.99
|Migas Plate.
|$8.69
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Migas
|$8.95
2 eggs scrambled with crispy tortillas strips, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Migas con Huevo con Chorizo o a la Mexicana
|$14.00
eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips and your choice of house made chorizo or sautéed onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers served with house made tortillas, salsa ranchera and your choice of roasted potatoes or refried beans
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Guajillo Chicken Migas
|$14.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Market Eggs, Organic Chicken, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese.
More about Nana's Restaurant
Nana's Restaurant
4620 W 34th St, Houston
|MIGAS PLATE
|$8.25
Scrambled eggs, mixed with crispy tortillas, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and topped with melted cheese, beans and potatoes.