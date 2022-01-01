Milkshakes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|*Nutella Graham Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Oreo Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Very Berry Milkshake
|$8.95
More about Hangar Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Classic Milkshake
|$5.00
More about Sweet Paris
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|*Nutella Graham Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Reese's Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Oreo Milkshake
|$8.95
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|*Nutella Graham Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Oreo Milkshake
|$8.95
|*Very Berry Milkshake
|$8.95
More about BuffBurger
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BuffBurger
1014 Wirt Road, Houston
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$6.00
More about Katz's - Montrose
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Milkshake
|$5.49
Made with vanilla. Also available in chocolate, strawberry, or with real Oreo pieces
More about Katz's - Heights
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Milkshake
|$5.49
Made with vanilla. Also available in chocolate, strawberry, or with real Oreo pieces