Milkshakes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
*Nutella Graham Milkshake$8.95
*Oreo Milkshake$8.95
*Very Berry Milkshake$8.95
More about Sweet Paris
Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Milkshake$5.00
More about Hangar Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
*Nutella Graham Milkshake$8.95
*Reese's Milkshake$8.95
*Oreo Milkshake$8.95
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
*Nutella Graham Milkshake$8.95
*Oreo Milkshake$8.95
*Very Berry Milkshake$8.95
More about Sweet Paris
BuffBurger image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BuffBurger

1014 Wirt Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2704 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Milkshake$6.00
Chocolate Milkshake$6.00
More about BuffBurger
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Milkshake$5.49
Made with vanilla. Also available in chocolate, strawberry, or with real Oreo pieces
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Milkshake$5.49
Made with vanilla. Also available in chocolate, strawberry, or with real Oreo pieces
More about Katz's - Heights
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Milkshake$6.95
More about Preslee's
LA Burgers and Daiquiris image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Milkshake$5.99
Creamy Chocolate Milkshake$5.99
Pecan Pralines & Cream Milkshake$5.99
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris

