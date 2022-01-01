Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve minestrone soup

BG pic

 

Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street

502 West 19th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$5.99
Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic
More about Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street
Main pic

 

Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue

3835 Richmond Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$5.99
Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic
More about Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
BG pic

 

Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109

8800 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$5.99
Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic
More about Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pork Ribs

Cinnamon Rolls

Garlic Knots

Bison Burgers

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Rotisserie Chicken

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston