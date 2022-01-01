Minestrone soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve minestrone soup
More about Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street
Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street
502 West 19th Street, Houston
|Minestrone Soup
|$5.99
Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic
More about Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
3835 Richmond Avenue, Houston
|Minestrone Soup
|$5.99
Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic