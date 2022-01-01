Mixed green salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Postino Town and Country
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Montrose
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Heights
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon
|$13.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion and Olives Compote. Topped with Organic Salmon and Almonds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Calories 312, Fat 14g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 13g, Sodium 473mg. Weight watchers: 7 points
More about Traveler's Table
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Travelers Table Mixed Green and Herb Salad
|$11.00
spring mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, dill, mint, Thai basil, oregano, cilantro, pomegranate seeds, lemon-pomegranate vinaigrette, parmesan crisp
More about Postino Uptown Park
Postino Uptown Park
1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.