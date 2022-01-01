Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Town and Country
Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Montrose
Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Heights
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon$13.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion and Olives Compote. Topped with Organic Salmon and Almonds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Calories 312, Fat 14g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 13g, Sodium 473mg. Weight watchers: 7 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Travelers Table Mixed Green and Herb Salad$11.00
spring mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, dill, mint, Thai basil, oregano, cilantro, pomegranate seeds, lemon-pomegranate vinaigrette, parmesan crisp
More about Traveler's Table
Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino Uptown Park

1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad$5.75
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Uptown Park
Item pic

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
mixed greens salad$13.00
mixed greens, fresh heirloom tomato, grated egg, carrots, artichoke, shallots, balsamic vinaigrette
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

