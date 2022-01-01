Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mongolian beef in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve mongolian beef

Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MONGOLIAN BEEF$20.70
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mongolian Beef$17.25
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
B5. Mongolian Beef Party Tray
B5. Mongolian Beef
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, Celery, Yellow Onion, & Green Onion
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MONGOLIAN BEEF$20.70
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.
More about Kim Son Cafe

