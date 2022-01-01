Mozzarella sticks in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Fire Wings Mission Bend
6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
|$4.25
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Mozzarella sticks
|$12.00
7 Classic mozzarella sticks served with our famous marinara sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
|$4.25
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)
|$6.95
Crispy Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Dipping Sauces.
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.