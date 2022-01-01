Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Mission Bend

6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Mission Bend
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

1106 Silber Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Mozzarella sticks image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$12.00
7 Classic mozzarella sticks served with our famous marinara sauce.
More about Impero Italiano
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Dunvale
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)$6.95
Crispy Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Dipping Sauces.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
DEEP FRIED BREADED MOZZARELLA STICKS TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND PARSLEY WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Bisque

Asian Salad

Paninis

French Toast

Mahi Mahi

Tiramisu

Chef Salad

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston