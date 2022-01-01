Muffins in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve muffins
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
High Tower Cafe #10 City West
2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton
|Muffins
|$2.69
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
|$4.00
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
15721 Park Row, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Tinys Milk & Cookies
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
MioBrew - Bayou
4005 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston
|MUFFIN dt
|$3.00
Blueberry, Apple Crumbs, Chocolate Chunks
|MUFFIN
|$3.00
Blueberry, Apple Crumbs, Chocolate Chunks
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
|Muffins
|$2.69
Common Bond On The Go
4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50