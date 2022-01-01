Mushroom burgers in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger$11.50
More about Frank's Grill
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$15.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, mushroom, caramelized onion, provolone.
More about Local Table
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
7d746b2f-a387-42b6-bcba-4a92a4681f93 image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Mushroom Burger image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burger$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
More about Burger Joint
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pounder topped sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.95
Burger Topped with Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Mustard. Served with Fries.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$10.25
1/2 lb burger with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Mushroom Burger image

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burger$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
More about Burger Joint
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$10.25
1/2 lb burger with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

