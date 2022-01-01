Mushroom burgers in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Bacon Mushroom Cheese Burger
|$11.50
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, mushroom, caramelized onion, provolone.
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Mushroom Burger
|$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.99
1/2 pounder topped sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.95
Burger Topped with Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Mustard. Served with Fries.
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Mushroom Burger
|$10.25
1/2 lb burger with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Mushroom Burger
|$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo