Mussels in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P.E.I. Mussels$23.00
onion, garlic, fennel, tomato, white wine, herbs, grilled baguette
More about Brasserie 19
Item pic

 

Local Foods Heights

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Mussels$20.00
PEI Mussels, Spanish Chorizo, Tomato-Saffron Broth, Fennel, Shallots, Grilled Lemon, Toasted Bread
More about Local Foods Heights
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Black Mussels$8.99
New Zealand Mussels$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$15.99
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

 

Riel Houston - Montrose

1927 Fairview Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$15.00
ginger miso broth • thai chili • scallion • brioche
More about Riel Houston - Montrose
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe - Heights

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Black Mussels$8.99
New Zealand Mussels$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe - Heights
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W

5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Barcelona$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Conservas: Mussels$7.50
premium tinned fish with sourdough, butter, pickles
More about Agnes Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
MUSSELS$16.50
Mussels, garum, capers, garlic
More about Coltivare
Item pic

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Mussels$17.00
on grilled bread, "calico" beans, bonito aioli
(pescatarian)
More about Squable
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

 

OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cataplana Mussels$16.00
black Mediterranean mussels/ soffrito/ vinho verde/ garlic butter
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
Item pic

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Mussel Salad$8.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Lone Star Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauteed Mussels$11.99
Sauteed Mussels$11.99
More about Lone Star Seafood

