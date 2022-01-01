Mussels in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mussels
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|P.E.I. Mussels
|$23.00
onion, garlic, fennel, tomato, white wine, herbs, grilled baguette
Local Foods Heights
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Steamed Mussels
|$20.00
PEI Mussels, Spanish Chorizo, Tomato-Saffron Broth, Fennel, Shallots, Grilled Lemon, Toasted Bread
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Black Mussels
|$8.99
|New Zealand Mussels
|$9.99
Riel Houston - Montrose
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
|Mussels
|$15.00
ginger miso broth • thai chili • scallion • brioche
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe - Heights
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Black Mussels
|$8.99
|New Zealand Mussels
|$9.99
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Mussels Barcelona
|$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
Agnes Cafe
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Conservas: Mussels
|$7.50
premium tinned fish with sourdough, butter, pickles
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|MUSSELS
|$16.50
Mussels, garum, capers, garlic
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Marinated Mussels
|$17.00
on grilled bread, "calico" beans, bonito aioli
(pescatarian)
OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
125 West Gray, Houston
|Cataplana Mussels
|$16.00
black Mediterranean mussels/ soffrito/ vinho verde/ garlic butter
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Cold Mussel Salad
|$8.00