Naan in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve naan
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Naan Bread (2 Slices)
|$1.50
2 slices of naan bread.
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Naan 65 Quesadilla Ckn
|$13.45
CNI twist on a Texas favorite, Served with Chicken.
|Naan-chos Ckn
|$14.35
Toasted naan bites topped with chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico and jalapenos.
|Naan-chos Steak
|$18.25
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Naan Bread (2 Slices)
|$1.50
2 slices of naan bread.
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Naan
|$5.00
house made sourdough naan baked in tandoor oven
|Bullet Naan (V)
|$5.00
tandoor flat bread, spicy garlic butter
|Naan (V)
|$4.00
house made sourdough naan baked in tandoor oven
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Bullet Naan
|$2.99
Tandoor-baked white flour bread seasoned with jalapeños and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter.
|Naan
|$1.99
Tandoor-baked white flour bread served with a touch of butter.
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
Tandoor baked white flour bread seasoned with fresh garlic and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Naan PARTY TRAY (10 NAANS)
|$15.00
|Naan
|$1.50
Our famous and unique in-house flatbread baked in a tandoor clay oven. This bread is rolled thick, and comes out soft and crispy, steaming with a light butter glaze.
|Garlic Naan
|$2.45
Our famous home made naan with an added layer of fresh garlic and cilantro, then baked in a tandoor clay oven, comes out soft and crispy steaming with a light butter glaze.