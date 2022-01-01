Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan Bread (2 Slices)$1.50
2 slices of naan bread.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan 65 Quesadilla Ckn$13.45
CNI twist on a Texas favorite, Served with Chicken.
Naan-chos Ckn$14.35
Toasted naan bites topped with chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico and jalapenos.
Naan-chos Steak$18.25
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan Bread (2 Slices)$1.50
2 slices of naan bread.
More about My Life Cafe 2
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$5.00
house made sourdough naan baked in tandoor oven
Bullet Naan (V)$5.00
tandoor flat bread, spicy garlic butter
Naan (V)$4.00
house made sourdough naan baked in tandoor oven
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Bullet Naan image

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bullet Naan$2.99
Tandoor-baked white flour bread seasoned with jalapeños and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter.
Naan$1.99
Tandoor-baked white flour bread served with a touch of butter.
Garlic Naan$2.99
Tandoor baked white flour bread seasoned with fresh garlic and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Mastrantos image

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Bread-Grilled$4.00
More about Mastrantos
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

 

OPORTO fooding house & wine

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naan$4.00
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan PARTY TRAY (10 NAANS)$15.00
Naan$1.50
Our famous and unique in-house flatbread baked in a tandoor clay oven. This bread is rolled thick, and comes out soft and crispy, steaming with a light butter glaze.
Garlic Naan$2.45
Our famous home made naan with an added layer of fresh garlic and cilantro, then baked in a tandoor clay oven, comes out soft and crispy steaming with a light butter glaze.
More about Kabob Korner
Musaafer image

 

Musaafer

5115 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4 (326 reviews)
TO GO Nimbu Naan$5.00
More about Musaafer

