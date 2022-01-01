Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nicoise Salad$13.99
Katz’s homemade tuna salad on a bed of baby spinach and romaine lettuce. Red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg, and diced tomato. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nicoise Salad$13.99
Katz’s homemade tuna salad on a bed of baby spinach and romaine lettuce. Red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg, and diced tomato. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Heights
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad Nicoise$16.50
spanish tuna, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, 9-minute egg and anchovies, french vinaigrette (gf)
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions

