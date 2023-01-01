Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Soba Noodle Salad$17.00
Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro.
*Vegan
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Noodle Salad$14.00
grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles
More about Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glass Noodle Salad$17.00
Yum Woon Sen: Thai Glass Noodle Salad with Fresh Chopped Vegetables and Herbs with choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo (+$3). *low calorie / low carb*
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Harolds Taproom image

 

Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

350 W 19th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wednesday 1/4 Chicken Parmesan – over noodle pasta and marinera sauce with small side salad *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*$10.00
More about Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Cookies

Mango Ice Cream

Quiche

Pork Fried Rice

Beef Patties

Shepherds Pies

Lamb Gyros

Mushroom Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston