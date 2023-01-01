Noodle salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve noodle salad
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Soba Noodle Salad
|$17.00
Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro.
*Vegan
More about Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Steak & Noodle Salad
|$14.00
grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$17.00
Yum Woon Sen: Thai Glass Noodle Salad with Fresh Chopped Vegetables and Herbs with choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo (+$3). *low calorie / low carb*