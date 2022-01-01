Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$21.00
panisse, pickled fresno zhoug
More about Brasserie 19
Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Octopus w/Yuzukosho Vinaigrette$18.00
oyster mushroom, arugula
More about Kata Robata
Item pic

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pacific Octopus Taco$5.79
Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Dressed with chili lime aioli, mixed cabbage, yellow onion, cilantro.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Carpaccio$18.00
crispy celery, aleppo, lemon
More about Coppa Osteria
The Chefs Table Houston image

 

The Chef's Table

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charred Octopus$22.00
Lemon Butter Basted - Roasted Potatoes - Chimichurri
More about The Chef's Table
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscól

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
baby octopus with cannellini beans$10.00
More about Vinoteca Poscól
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy octopus nigiri$2.99
Spicy Octopus Roll 🌶🌶$8.99
In - Spicy Octopus, Avocado, Masago
Out - Sesame Seeds
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Item pic

 

Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus$18.00
- Yukon Potatoes, Spicy Tangerine Citronette, Chive
More about Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
FIG & OLIVE Houston image

 

FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar

5115 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panko-Crusted Spanish Octopus$27.00
‘Nduja, Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Green Olives, Mojo Picón Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus & Shishito Peppers$15.00
Stir-fried with celery, lime and mint (dairy free, nut free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

