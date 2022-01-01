Octopus in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve octopus
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|Octopus
|$21.00
panisse, pickled fresno zhoug
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Grilled Octopus w/Yuzukosho Vinaigrette
|$18.00
oyster mushroom, arugula
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Pacific Octopus Taco
|$5.79
Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Dressed with chili lime aioli, mixed cabbage, yellow onion, cilantro.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Octopus Carpaccio
|$18.00
crispy celery, aleppo, lemon
The Chef's Table
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston
|Charred Octopus
|$22.00
Lemon Butter Basted - Roasted Potatoes - Chimichurri
Vinoteca Poscól
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|baby octopus with cannellini beans
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Spicy octopus nigiri
|$2.99
|Spicy Octopus Roll 🌶🌶
|$8.99
In - Spicy Octopus, Avocado, Masago
Out - Sesame Seeds
Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Octopus
|$18.00
- Yukon Potatoes, Spicy Tangerine Citronette, Chive
FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar
5115 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Panko-Crusted Spanish Octopus
|$27.00
‘Nduja, Fingerling Potatoes, Celery, Red Onions, Green Olives, Mojo Picón Sauce.