Pad see in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pad see

Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$12.95
Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, broccoli and carrot
in sweet soy sauce
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Pad See Eue image

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
More about Nara Washington
Pad See Ew image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$16.00
Pad See Ew: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$), Egg and Chinese Broccoli.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1af7f38e-c005-4497-82e6-8de7f45fd85e image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
More about Nara Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew (L)$9.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
More about Trinity Street Food

