Pad see in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pad see
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Pad See Ew
|$12.95
Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, broccoli and carrot
in sweet soy sauce
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Pad See Ew
|$16.00
Pad See Ew: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$), Egg and Chinese Broccoli.
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Pad See Eue
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Pad See Eue
