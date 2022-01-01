Pad thai in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pad thai
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Wok thai rice noodle w/ Chicken, shrimp, paprika, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprouts, chives, smoked tofu & lime