Pad thai in Houston

Pad Thai image

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
More about Nara Washington
Pad Thai image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$17.00
Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Pad Thai image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
More about Nara Thai
Pad Thai image

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$16.00
Wok thai rice noodle w/ Chicken, shrimp, paprika, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprouts, chives, smoked tofu & lime
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.00
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime. (Glass noodle available)
More about Trinity Street Food

