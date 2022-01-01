Pad woon sen in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pad woon sen
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen
|$12.95
Glass noodle, eggs, cabbage, baby corn, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, mushroom, snow pea
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen
A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, cabbage, tomato, and green onion in our house brown sauce
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen
A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, cabbage, tomato, and green onion in our house brown sauce
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen
A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, cabbage, tomato, and green onion in our house brown sauce