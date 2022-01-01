Pancakes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
|2 Pancakes
|$6.00
|Banana Pecan Pancakes
|$8.45
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Kids Pancakes & Bacon
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.50
triple stack pancakes, lemon zest
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Milk Bar, Pancake Cookies, 6.5 Oz
|$5.00
Franks Grill
4236 HWY 6 N, Houston
|2 Stack Pancakes & Bacon
|$9.50
|2 Stack Pancakes & Sausage
|$9.50
|3 Stack Pancakes
|$8.50
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|House pancakes
|$9.00
add blueberries or strawberries, add bacon, sausage, or ham
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Make Yourself Sick Pancakes
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|2 Pancakes
|$6.00
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.25
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Potato Pancakes (8)
|$8.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.99
With your choice of pecans, bananas, strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips
|Potato Pancakes (2)
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.00
Three pancakes topped with cinnamon butter & served with Maple syrup
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Kids Pancakes & Bacon
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Potato Pancakes (8)
|$8.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.99
With your choice of pecans, bananas, strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.99
Silver dollar pancakes. Served with choice of side and drink
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Pancakes w/Fruit, ETC.
Buttermilk or Multigrain. Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana Pecan, or Chocolate Chip. Single, Double, or Triple. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.
|POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE
|$5.95
|Potato Pancakes (3)
|$17.95
Ziggy's mother's own recipe. Fried to golden brown and delicious.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Fresh Pancake (1)
|$4.50
House made (1) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
|Fresh Pancakes (2)
|$7.99
House made (2) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
|Fresh Pancakes
|$7.99
House made (2) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Dutch Baby Pancake
|$16.00
ricotta, preserved calamansi, black pepper honey, oregano
(vegetarian)
|Dutch Baby Pancake- Brunch
|$16.00
maple butter, bacon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Pancake
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Stack Pancakes
|$8.50
Stack of three pancakes. Buttermilk or Wheat Batter. Add bananas, berries, or pecans for .75
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Pancakes
Choose from whole wheat or skinny multi grain. Stack of three $9 single $3.50. Add blueberries or banana to any batter .75
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|2 Stack Pancake
|$4.75
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
|3 Stack Pancake
|$5.95
Three warm fluffy pancakes made to order. Customize them by adding fruit or pecans.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Kimchi Pancake.
|$10.50
smoked kimchi pancake (2), candied gochujang
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$15.00
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized apples and whipped cream
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Mother's Pancakes
|$9.00
Three pancakes, maple syrup, whipped butter & fresh berries.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Kids Pancakes & Bacon
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Protein Pancakes
|$7.00
2 Pancakes per order: 223 Calories, 2g Fat, 30g Carbs, 5g Fiber, 3g Sugar, 21g Protein
|Banana Blueberry Protein Pancakes
|$7.00
Banana & Blueberry Protein Pancakes with Protein oats, Eggs, Banana & Blueberry
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Gluten-Free Served with Sweetened Ricotta, Honey Pecans, & Berries
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Hawaiian Pancakes
|$15.00
Banana pancakes, tropical fruit, guava chantilly cream, coconut cream caramel sauce
|Basic Pancakes
|$9.00
- 2