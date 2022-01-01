Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
1 Pancake$3.00
2 Pancakes$6.00
Banana Pecan Pancakes$8.45
Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baghrir pancake$3.00
Zoa Moroccan
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancakes & Bacon$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
Common Bond Bistro
Kure Wings & Grill image

 

Kure Wings & Grill

1411 gessner rd #A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
E2. Kimchi Pancake$13.00
Kure Wings & Grill
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.50
triple stack pancakes, lemon zest
Brasil
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milk Bar, Pancake Cookies, 6.5 Oz$5.00
Local Foods
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Stack Pancakes & Bacon$9.50
2 Stack Pancakes & Sausage$9.50
3 Stack Pancakes$8.50
Franks Grill
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House pancakes$9.00
add blueberries or strawberries, add bacon, sausage, or ham
Urban American Kitchen
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Yourself Sick Pancakes$15.00
Killen's Heights
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
2 Pancakes$6.00
Kids Pancakes$7.25
1 Pancake$3.00
Hanz Diner
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potato Pancakes (8)$8.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
With your choice of pecans, bananas, strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips
Potato Pancakes (2)$3.99
Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
Three pancakes topped with cinnamon butter & served with Maple syrup
Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancakes & Bacon$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
Common Bond Bistro
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potato Pancakes (8)$8.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
With your choice of pecans, bananas, strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips
Kids Pancakes$6.99
Silver dollar pancakes. Served with choice of side and drink
Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes w/Fruit, ETC.
Buttermilk or Multigrain. Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana Pecan, or Chocolate Chip. Single, Double, or Triple. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.
POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE$5.95
Potato Pancakes (3)$17.95
Ziggy's mother's own recipe. Fried to golden brown and delicious.
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Pancake (1)$4.50
House made (1) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
Fresh Pancakes (2)$7.99
House made (2) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
Fresh Pancakes$7.99
House made (2) Stack Pancakes with house honey butter
Tapester's Grill
Dutch Baby Pancake image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Dutch Baby Pancake$16.00
ricotta, preserved calamansi, black pepper honey, oregano
(vegetarian)
Dutch Baby Pancake- Brunch$16.00
maple butter, bacon
Squable
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake$10.00
Upper Kirby Bistro
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stack Pancakes$8.50
Stack of three pancakes. Buttermilk or Wheat Batter. Add bananas, berries, or pecans for .75
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes
Choose from whole wheat or skinny multi grain. Stack of three $9 single $3.50. Add blueberries or banana to any batter .75
Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Stack Pancake$4.75
1 Pancake$3.00
3 Stack Pancake$5.95
Three warm fluffy pancakes made to order. Customize them by adding fruit or pecans.
Pena's Donuts & Diner
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Pancake.$10.50
smoked kimchi pancake (2), candied gochujang
Dak & Bop
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized apples and whipped cream
Max's Wine Dive
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mother's Pancakes$9.00
Three pancakes, maple syrup, whipped butter & fresh berries.
Adair Downtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pancakes & Bacon$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Protein Pancakes$7.00
2 Pancakes per order: 223 Calories, 2g Fat, 30g Carbs, 5g Fiber, 3g Sugar, 21g Protein
Banana Blueberry Protein Pancakes$7.00
Banana & Blueberry Protein Pancakes with Protein oats, Eggs, Banana & Blueberry
Triola's Kitchen
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Gluten-Free Served with Sweetened Ricotta, Honey Pecans, & Berries
Local Foods
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes 3$4.99
Nana's Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Pancakes$15.00
Banana pancakes, tropical fruit, guava chantilly cream, coconut cream caramel sauce
Basic Pancakes$9.00
Traveler's Table
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
2 Banana Pecan Pancakes$8.45
2 Pancakes & Bacon$9.50
2 Pancakes$6.00
Frank's Grill

