Paninis in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve paninis
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Pizza Panini Only
|$5.25
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill
|Ham Panini Meal
|$7.25
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Pizza Panini Meal
|$7.25
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Mediterranean Panini Combo
|$9.95
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
|Grilled Chicken Panini Combo
|$9.95
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Three Cheese Panini
|$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Mediterranean Panini
|$10.95
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
|Moroccan Sausage Panini
|$10.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Rotisserie Chicken Panini
|$16.00
goat cheese, pesto aioli, oven-dried tomatoes, arugula on sourdough
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Roasted Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Free-range chicken, roasted jalapeno hummus, tomato, basil, red onion, sunflower ricotta on house-made veggie focaccia.
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Three Cheese Panini
|$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Three Cheese Panini
|$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Ham Panini Only
|$5.25
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill
|Italian Panini Only
|$5.25
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill
|Italian Panini Meal
|$7.25
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Roma Panini
|$11.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
|Portabello Panini
|$11.00
Sliced grilled portabella mushroom, provolone, pesto and a touch of mayo on toasted ciabatta.
|Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini
|$11.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Panini Box
|$16.00
DO NOT USE
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto with Brie Panini
|$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken and Mozzarella Panini
|$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
Postino Uptown Park
1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Three Cheese Panini
|$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread