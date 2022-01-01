Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Panini Only$5.25
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill
Ham Panini Meal$7.25
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Pizza Panini Meal$7.25
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Panini Combo$9.95
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Grilled Chicken Panini Combo$9.95
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Panini$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Panini$10.95
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
Moroccan Sausage Panini$10.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Panini$16.00
goat cheese, pesto aioli, oven-dried tomatoes, arugula on sourdough
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Roasted Chicken Panini image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Free-range chicken, roasted jalapeno hummus, tomato, basil, red onion, sunflower ricotta on house-made veggie focaccia.
More about Vibrant
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Panini$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Panini$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham Panini Only$5.25
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill
Italian Panini Only$5.25
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill
Italian Panini Meal$7.25
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Town and Country
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roma Panini$11.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Portabello Panini$11.00
Sliced grilled portabella mushroom, provolone, pesto and a touch of mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini$11.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Montrose
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Heights
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panini Box$16.00
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Half Panini + Half Salad image

 

DO NOT USE

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Delivery
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken and Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
More about DO NOT USE
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Uptown Park

1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Uptown Park
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Panini$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
Caprese Panini$7.99
Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto, Focaccia Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Cheese Panini$7.49
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Dijon, Sourdough Bread.
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

