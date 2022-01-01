Pappardelle in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pappardelle
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Pappardelle Carbonara
|$18.00
Pancetta, red onions, and homemade Pappardelle pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
|Pappardelle Primavera
|$16.00
Zucchini, Portabella mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Pappardelle pasta.
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$28.00
12-hour ragu, mornay sauce, caramelized shallots, garden herbs, parmigiano reggiano
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Pappardelle & Mushrooms
|$20.00
Fresh Pappardelle, crispy prosciutto, winter mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmesan, white wine, black pepper
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Pappardelle
|$23.00
seasonal mushrooms, guanciale, brodo di parmigiano
Figo Sugo
409 Travis St., Houston
|Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
|$16.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese