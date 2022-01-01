Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Carbonara$18.00
Pancetta, red onions, and homemade Pappardelle pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Pappardelle Primavera$16.00
Zucchini, Portabella mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Pappardelle pasta.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Pappardelle$28.00
12-hour ragu, mornay sauce, caramelized shallots, garden herbs, parmigiano reggiano
More about The Nash
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Carbonara$18.00
Pancetta, red onions, and homemade Pappardelle pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Pappardelle Primavera$16.00
Zucchini, Portabella mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Pappardelle pasta.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle & Mushrooms$20.00
Fresh Pappardelle, crispy prosciutto, winter mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmesan, white wine, black pepper
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$23.00
seasonal mushrooms, guanciale, brodo di parmigiano
More about Coppa Osteria
Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle$28.00
con ragù bianco e funghi
More about Squable
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Figo Sugo

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce$16.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
More about Figo Sugo
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
pappardelle, pheasant, mushrooms & reggiano$16.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol

