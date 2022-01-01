Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve paratha

da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tofu Paratha Taco (V)$15.00
red cabbage, sprouts, raita, pickled onions, chutneys, served over flaky paratha, fries or fresh salad
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Paratha$2.99
Deep-fried white flour, flat bread.
Tawa Paratha$2.99
Wheat flour, multilayered, flat bread prepared on tawa.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paratha (tawa)$2.50
handmade flatbread with oil which makes this bread nice and heavy, yet crispy !!!
Puri Paratha$2.50
deep fried puffy bread with sweet and savory flavor
More about Kabob Korner

