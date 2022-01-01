Paratha in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve paratha
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Tofu Paratha Taco (V)
|$15.00
red cabbage, sprouts, raita, pickled onions, chutneys, served over flaky paratha, fries or fresh salad
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Fried Paratha
|$2.99
Deep-fried white flour, flat bread.
|Tawa Paratha
|$2.99
Wheat flour, multilayered, flat bread prepared on tawa.