Parrilla in Houston

Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Super Parrilla Mixta for 4
|$91.00
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA
|$27.95
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway
3800 SW Freeway, Suite 124, Houston
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Parrilla Mixta
|$65.00
Beef And Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, For Sautéed Shrimp And A Roasted Poblano Pepper Stuffed With Monterey Jack Cheese, Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Pico De Gallo
|Queso Parrilla
|$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack Cheese With A Combination Of Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Red And Green Bell Peppers