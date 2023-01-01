Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve parrilla

Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Parrilla Mixta for 4$91.00
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA$27.95
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Banner pic

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway

3800 SW Freeway, Suite 124, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA$27.95
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla Mixta$65.00
Beef And Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, For Sautéed Shrimp And A Roasted Poblano Pepper Stuffed With Monterey Jack Cheese, Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Pico De Gallo
Queso Parrilla$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack Cheese With A Combination Of Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Red And Green Bell Peppers
More about Ninfa's Memorial

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Falafel Pitas

Pad See

Jambalaya

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Salmon Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston