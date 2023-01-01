Pastries in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pastries
More about Siphon Coffee
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Cold Brew-Pastry Combo
|$7.00
|Large Cold Brew-Pastry Combo
|$8.00
More about EaDough Pastries & Provisions
EaDough Pastries & Provisions
3204 Polk St, Houston
|Assorted Pastries
|$65.00
An assortment of our sweet pastries. Includes croissants, seasonal muffins, scones and loaves, cinnamon brioche and assorted cookies.
More about Kuji Kitchen - 8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard
Kuji Kitchen - 8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard
8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston
|Seasonal Pastry
|$6.00
|Seasonal Breakfast Pastry
|$6.00