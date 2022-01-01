Patty melts in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve patty melts
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Classic Patty Melt
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$14.99
Beef burger on grilled Jewish rye with melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Sautéed onions and/or mushroom on request.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$14.99
Beef burger on grilled Jewish rye with melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Sautéed onions and/or mushroom on request.
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|BROOKLYN STYLE PATTY MELT
|$20.95
1/2 lb Steak burger, grilled to perfection on grilled rye w/ white american cheese & sauteed onions
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Kid Patty Melt Burger
|$7.99
Fresh 1/3 burger with a cajun remoulade sauce, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs & hash browns
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Classic Patty Melt
|$14.00
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$13.65
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Half pound beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese served on marble wheat/rye.