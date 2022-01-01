Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve patty melts

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Patty Melt$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.95
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$14.99
Beef burger on grilled Jewish rye with melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Sautéed onions and/or mushroom on request.
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$14.99
Beef burger on grilled Jewish rye with melted American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Sautéed onions and/or mushroom on request.
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROOKLYN STYLE PATTY MELT$20.95
1/2 lb Steak burger, grilled to perfection on grilled rye w/ white american cheese & sauteed onions
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Patty Melt Burger$7.99
Fresh 1/3 burger with a cajun remoulade sauce, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs & hash browns
More about Tapester's Grill
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Patty Melt$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.00
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.65
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$10.99
Half pound beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese served on marble wheat/rye.
More about Swanny's Grill
Rudyard's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.50
2 thin patties, confit onions, pepper jack
cheese & remoulade on garlic TX toast
More about Rudyard's

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Veggie Burgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Parmesan

Wonton Soup

Chili Dogs

Club Sandwiches

Salmon

Samosa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston