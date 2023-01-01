Peanut butter cookies in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
More about EaDough Pastries & Provisions
EaDough Pastries & Provisions
3204 Polk St, Houston
|Cookie - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$4.50
Our signature cookies are ooey-gooey filled with dark chocolate chunks and peanut butter pieces.
More about Lucy Pearls -
Lucy Pearls -
401 Franklin St, Houston
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.75
The flavor of a peanut butter cookie is just hard to beat. They’re perfectly sweet and buttery rich, and they’re sure to satisfy that peanut butter craving. Ingredients: All-purpose Flour, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, Unsalted Butter, Granulated Sugar, Brown sugar, Creamy Peanut Butter, Egg and Vanilla Extract.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.99
Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love.
INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt.
Allergy: peanut
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Peanut Butter Cookies
|$3.25
Our peanut butter-y cookie is filled with chopped peanuts & peanut butter chips.
*Price per piece.