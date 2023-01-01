Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

EaDough Pastries & Provisions

3204 Polk St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter$4.50
Our signature cookies are ooey-gooey filled with dark chocolate chunks and peanut butter pieces.
More about EaDough Pastries & Provisions
Banner pic

 

Lucy Pearls -

401 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
The flavor of a peanut butter cookie is just hard to beat. They’re perfectly sweet and buttery rich, and they’re sure to satisfy that peanut butter craving. Ingredients: All-purpose Flour, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, Unsalted Butter, Granulated Sugar, Brown sugar, Creamy Peanut Butter, Egg and Vanilla Extract.
More about Lucy Pearls -
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love.
INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt.
Allergy: peanut
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookies$3.25
Our peanut butter-y cookie is filled with chopped peanuts & peanut butter chips.
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
HS Green image

 

HS Green

5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk Cookie$3.50
More about HS Green

