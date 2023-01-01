Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve peking duck

Ocean Palace - Ocean Palace

11215 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck 2 Course$49.95
Vịt Bắc Kinh (Ăn 2 món)
北京片皮鴨(二吃)
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

Takeout
Whole Peking Duck$49.95
Peking Duck 1/2$27.25
Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck Rolls (4)$8.99
Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Handmade rolls with shredded Peking duck, cilantro, celery, onion & state sauce
Peking Duck$48.99
House-roasted sliced Peking duck served w/ scallions, plum sauce & your choice of steamed buns or tortilla wraps
