Peking duck in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve peking duck
Ocean Palace - Ocean Palace
11215 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Peking Duck 2 Course
|$49.95
Vịt Bắc Kinh (Ăn 2 món)
北京片皮鴨(二吃)
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Whole Peking Duck
|$49.95
|Peking Duck 1/2
|$27.25
Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway
7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston
|Peking Duck Rolls (4)
|$8.99
Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Handmade rolls with shredded Peking duck, cilantro, celery, onion & state sauce
|Peking Duck
|$48.99
House-roasted sliced Peking duck served w/ scallions, plum sauce & your choice of steamed buns or tortilla wraps