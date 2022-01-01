Pepperoni rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pepperoni Rolls$11.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEPPERONI ROLL$10.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

