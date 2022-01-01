Philly cheesesteaks in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Philly "Cheesesteak" Sandwich
|$15.00
Chopped garlic- & parsley-sautéed seitan, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, wild mushrooms, cashew queso served on toasted ciabatta
*Vegan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Philly Cheesesteak #8
|$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Philly Cheesesteak #8
|$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1