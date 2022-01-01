Philly cheesesteaks in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Philly "Cheesesteak" Sandwich$15.00
Chopped garlic- & parsley-sautéed seitan, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, wild mushrooms, cashew queso served on toasted ciabatta
*Vegan
Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
Burger Public

10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$7.99
