Philly rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve philly rolls
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Ken-Se Philly Roll
|$14.00
Fresh salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, eel sauce, spicy mayo
The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston
|Philly Roll
|$10.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Philly Hand Roll
|$5.00
In - Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds
|Philly Cheese Roll 🌶
|$11.99
In - Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds
Sauce - Spicy Mayo
|Philly Roll
|$8.99
In - Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds