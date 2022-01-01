Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve philly rolls

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ken-Se Philly Roll$14.00
Fresh salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$10.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
More about The Fish
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Roll$9.00
More about Soma Sushi
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Hand Roll$5.00
In - Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds
Philly Cheese Roll 🌶$11.99
In - Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds
Sauce - Spicy Mayo
Philly Roll$8.99
In - Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Out - Sesame Seeds
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY ROLL$10.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Ribeye Steak

Chopped Salad

Tuna Rolls

Lox

Bison Burgers

Biryani

Arugula Salad

Crawfish Etouffee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston