Pho in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pho
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Pho Green
|$10.95
|Kids Beef Pho
|$5.00
|Lunch Eye Round Pho
|$10.95
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|PHO MEATBALLS
|$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, BEEF MEATBALLS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
|PHO CHICKEN
|$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, SHREDDED CHICKEN, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
|PHO SHRIMP
|$16.00
PHO WITH 5 SHRIMP, ONONS, GREEN ONIONS, SPROUTS, LIME, HOISEN, BASIL, CILANTRO
The Pho Fix - Underground
1010 Prairie Street, Houston
|The Pho Dip
|$9.00
Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Pho Combo
|$13.00
Noodle soup, brisket, ribeye, beef meatball, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime, jalapeño, hot sauce, hoison
|Pho Sizzle
|$28.00
wagyu skirt steak (medium rare), pho reduction, onions, herbs, french butter
|Smoked Chicken Pho
|$12.00
Noodle soup, smoked chicken leg, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|L - PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"
|$16.56
Rice noodles, sliced medium round eye beef, beef brisket , meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth
|PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"
|$15.00
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>
|PHO GA -"FAH GAH"
|$15.00
Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom
|$15.99
Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle. Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
|Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Springroll
|$8.99
Choice of Pho, 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast. Pork, tofu, or shrimp springroll with sunbutter hoisin sauce. Fountain drink or organic juice.
Shrimp and tofu springrolls are GLUTEN-FREE, if dipped with classic chili fish sauce.
Pork springroll and sunbutter hoisin sauce. Allergy: Soy & Gluten. Soup is NOT GARNISHED.
|Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo
|$14.99
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 1855 Certified Angus beef (rare).
Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|FAUX PHO
|$15.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH MADE WITH FRESH VEGETABLES. FRESH RICE NOODLES, SHIITAKE, CARROTS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
|PHO SHRIMP
|$16.00
|PHO MEATBALLS
|$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, BEEF MEATBALLS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS