Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pho

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Green$10.95
Kids Beef Pho$5.00
Lunch Eye Round Pho$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHO MEATBALLS$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, BEEF MEATBALLS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
PHO CHICKEN$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, SHREDDED CHICKEN, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
PHO SHRIMP$16.00
PHO WITH 5 SHRIMP, ONONS, GREEN ONIONS, SPROUTS, LIME, HOISEN, BASIL, CILANTRO
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Item pic

 

The Pho Fix - Underground

1010 Prairie Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Pho Dip$9.00
Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.
More about The Pho Fix - Underground
Pho Combo image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Combo$13.00
Noodle soup, brisket, ribeye, beef meatball, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime, jalapeño, hot sauce, hoison
Pho Sizzle$28.00
wagyu skirt steak (medium rare), pho reduction, onions, herbs, french butter
Smoked Chicken Pho$12.00
Noodle soup, smoked chicken leg, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"$16.56
Rice noodles, sliced medium round eye beef, beef brisket , meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth
PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"$15.00
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>
PHO GA -"FAH GAH"$15.00
Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom$15.99
Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle. Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Springroll$8.99
Choice of Pho, 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast. Pork, tofu, or shrimp springroll with sunbutter hoisin sauce. Fountain drink or organic juice.
Shrimp and tofu springrolls are GLUTEN-FREE, if dipped with classic chili fish sauce.
Pork springroll and sunbutter hoisin sauce. Allergy: Soy & Gluten. Soup is NOT GARNISHED.
Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo$14.99
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 1855 Certified Angus beef (rare).
Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAUX PHO$15.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH MADE WITH FRESH VEGETABLES. FRESH RICE NOODLES, SHIITAKE, CARROTS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
PHO SHRIMP$16.00
PHO MEATBALLS$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES, BEEF MEATBALLS, SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE — HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALAPEÑOS
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Soft Shell Crabs

Roti

Chicken Wraps

Nicoise Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston