Pineapple fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried rice with tomato, eggs onion, green onion, cilantro pineapple & cashew nut
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg