Pineapple pizza in
Houston
/
Houston
/
Pineapple Pizza
Houston restaurants that serve pineapple pizza
Tom N Toms Coffee
9393 Bellaire Blvd Unit A5, Houston
No reviews yet
Hawaiian Pizza (Ham & Pineapple)
$6.25
8" tortilla pizza topped with ham and pineapple.
More about Tom N Toms Coffee
Local Table - Garden Oaks
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
Prosciutto & Caramelized Pineapple Pizza
$17.00
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks
