Pork belly in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pork belly
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Pork Belly & Fresh Papaya Salad
|$11.00
grilled pork belly, cabbage, micro cilantro, garlic chili oil, arugula, fresh papaya, pine nuts, citrus soy vinaigrette
|Kakuni Pork Belly
|$18.00
24 hours sous vide pork belly, sweet soy reduction, butter spinach, pine nuts, 62c egg
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)
|$10.00
Braised pork belly over steamed white rice served with pickled daikon, bok choy, with your choice of poached or soy braised egg
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$13.00
Cherry Habanero Glaze, masago, cilantro oil, and green onions
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Crispy Smoked Pork Belly - Summer Edition
|$17.00
brown butter fennel puree, watermelon, cucumber, feta, mint, balsamic reduction
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
|$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
Pecan smoked Pork Belly, cherry habanero bbq glaze
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Pork Belly Bowl.
|$15.75
12 hour braised pork, jasmine rice, hoisin soy, smoked kimchi
|Pork Belly Bao.
|$9.45
seared pork belly, asian slaw, house pickles, kombak sauce on steamed buns (2)
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Sukiyaki Pork Belly
|$16.00
|Pork Belly Buns
|$9.00
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston
1722 California St, Houston
|Chashu Pork Belly
|$4.50
soy-braised pork belly
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Pork Belly Bánh Xèo Taco
|$6.00
|Grilled Lemongrass Pork Belly Lunch Box
|$12.00
Grilled pork belly marinated with lemongrass sauce. Rich and satisfying.
Includes rice and house salad
|Pork Belly Spring Roll
|$9.00
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce
**Sauce contains peanut**
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Grilled Pork Belly Skewers
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Robata Grilled Pork Belly
|$18.00
Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Pickled Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Crispy Pork Belly in Pasilla Sauce
|$18.00
pasilla pepper, macadamia nuts, tomato, onion, garlic, purple cabbage-carrot-cucumber slaw
|Pork Belly Bao
|$16.00
3 bao buns, braised pork belly, hoisin glaze, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, quail eggs.
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Pork Belly Plate
|$13.25
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
|TG Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish sauce