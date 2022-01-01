Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly & Fresh Papaya Salad$11.00
grilled pork belly, cabbage, micro cilantro, garlic chili oil, arugula, fresh papaya, pine nuts, citrus soy vinaigrette
Kakuni Pork Belly$18.00
24 hours sous vide pork belly, sweet soy reduction, butter spinach, pine nuts, 62c egg
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯) image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Pork Belly (滷肉飯)$10.00
Braised pork belly over steamed white rice served with pickled daikon, bok choy, with your choice of poached or soy braised egg
More about Dumpling Haus
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly$13.00
Cherry Habanero Glaze, masago, cilantro oil, and green onions
More about Killen's Heights
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Smoked Pork Belly - Summer Edition$17.00
brown butter fennel puree, watermelon, cucumber, feta, mint, balsamic reduction
More about Southern Yankee
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly$14.00
Pecan smoked Pork Belly, cherry habanero bbq glaze
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Bowl.$15.75
12 hour braised pork, jasmine rice, hoisin soy, smoked kimchi
Pork Belly Bao.$9.45
seared pork belly, asian slaw, house pickles, kombak sauce on steamed buns (2)
More about Dak & Bop
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$8.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$14.00
seared pork belly, apple butter, pickled fresno chilies, fennel slaw, parmesan & cracked black pepper sourdough bun
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Sukiyaki Pork Belly$16.00
Pork Belly Buns$9.00
More about Soma Sushi
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston

1722 California St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chashu Pork Belly$4.50
soy-braised pork belly
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston
Item pic

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Bánh Xèo Taco$6.00
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Belly Lunch Box$12.00
Grilled pork belly marinated with lemongrass sauce. Rich and satisfying.
Includes rice and house salad
Pork Belly Spring Roll$9.00
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce
**Sauce contains peanut**
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pork Belly Skewers$12.00
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Robata Grilled Pork Belly$18.00
Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Pickled Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly in Pasilla Sauce$18.00
pasilla pepper, macadamia nuts, tomato, onion, garlic, purple cabbage-carrot-cucumber slaw
Pork Belly Bao$16.00
3 bao buns, braised pork belly, hoisin glaze, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, quail eggs.
More about Traveler's Table
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Pork Belly Plate$13.25
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
TG Pork Belly Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish sauce
More about Loro Houston
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork Belly$10.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Pork Belly Bao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Fried bun stuffed with braised pork belly, caramelized fish sauce, beef tallow aioli, pickled cucumber
More about Xin Chao

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Mediterranean Salad

Crispy Beef

Beef Stew

Short Ribs

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Lassi

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston