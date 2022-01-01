Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Pork Dumplings image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$15.00
house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions
contains: wheat allium capsicum soy
More about The Toasted Coconut
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
FROZEN PORK DUMPLINGS$20.00
20 Frozen Pork Dumplings to take home!
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Crispy pan fried dumplings filled with pork, napa cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms
More about Dumpling Haus
a1e0bba8-0d4b-4b9f-a040-c13b18fc2999 image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Item pic

 

The Rice Box - Heights - 300 W 20th St

300 W 20th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling$5.99
Classic pork and nappa cabbage gyoza style dumpling. Sourced from L.A., this is our house dumpling. It is great steamed or fried. Easy and light, pairs with anything!
More about The Rice Box - Heights - 300 W 20th St
A9. Pork Dumplings (8) image

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A9. Pork Dumplings (8)$5.95
w/ Side of Dumpling Sauce
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop 18th

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Dumplings.$9.45
More about Dak & Bop 18th
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Dumpling$8.00
pork dumpling / Chef Omi’s dumpling sauce
More about Soma Sushi
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DUMPLING PORK$6.95
Homemade dumpling Pork in dumpling wrap, steamed to perfection. Serve with house ginger soy sauce and top with fried garlic oil. (Crispy Fried style available upon request) (เกี๊ยวหมู)
DUMPLING PORK$6.95
More about Morning Side Thai

