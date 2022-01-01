Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE$13.20
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$10.45
Cup Pork Fried Rice$5.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

Takeout
F2p. Pork Fried Rice$7.75
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Fried Rice$17.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE$13.20
More about Kim Son Cafe

