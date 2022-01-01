Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spot Prawn$8.00
Spot Prawn Sashimi (1 piece per order)$8.00
More about Kata Robata
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Balchao$15.00
gulf shrimp, tangy goan tamarind sauce
Lunch Prawn Curry$16.00
gulf shrimp, potato, turmeric coconut curry masala. Served with raita, rice & ghee, naan.
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Item pic

 

The Chef's Table

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Entree Prawn Bisque$14.00
Rich Creamy Prawn Soup - Grilled Prawn - Chef Paul's Seasoning
More about The Chef's Table
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Tempura and Avocado Roll$13.00
Seared Escolar and Prawn Tempura$18.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skull Island Prawns$24.00
More about Xin Chao
Restaurant banner

 

Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chili Garlic Prawns$18.99
Stir Fried Prawns w/ Fried Chili, Garlic and Scallions
More about Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

