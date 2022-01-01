Prawns in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve prawns
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Spot Prawn
|$8.00
|Spot Prawn Sashimi (1 piece per order)
|$8.00
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Prawn Balchao
|$15.00
gulf shrimp, tangy goan tamarind sauce
|Lunch Prawn Curry
|$16.00
gulf shrimp, potato, turmeric coconut curry masala. Served with raita, rice & ghee, naan.
The Chef's Table
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston
|Entree Prawn Bisque
|$14.00
Rich Creamy Prawn Soup - Grilled Prawn - Chef Paul's Seasoning
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Prawn Tempura and Avocado Roll
|$13.00
|Seared Escolar and Prawn Tempura
|$18.00