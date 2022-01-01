Pretzels in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pretzels
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Pretzel Bun
|$1.50
|Beer Pretzel
|$8.25
Handmade, No Preservatives or Additives.
Served with King’s Mustard.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.25
Tossed with Garlic Butter
The Drive-In off
2315 Navigation Boulevard, Houston
|Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel
|$6.75
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Pretzel Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Cage free soft scrambled egg, American, Cheddar, Hickory smoked bacon, Fresh basil aioli on a warm Pretzel bun.
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Slow Dough Giant Pretzel
|$11.00
¿Qué Pablo? beer cheese, grainy mustard
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Yankee
930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston
|GIANT Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
Warm giant Slow Dough pretzel served with a ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce.
|Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
|$6.00
1/2 a pretzel in bite form served with ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Everything Pretzel
|$9.00
Cake & Bacon Bakery Pretzel, Everything Seasoning, served with house made Beer Mustard and Beer Cheese
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Pretzels
|$10.00
These two soft pretzels, served with house mustard and Santo Queso, are the stuff dreams are made of - if your dreams involve water, grain, and yeast.
Tom n Toms Coffee
5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston
|Pepperoni Pretzel.
|$7.30