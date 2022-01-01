Pretzels in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pretzels

Beer Pretzel image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bun$1.50
Beer Pretzel$8.25
Handmade, No Preservatives or Additives.
Served with King’s Mustard.
Pretzel Bites$8.25
Tossed with Garlic Butter
More about King's BierHaus
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel image

 

The Drive-In off

2315 Navigation Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel$6.75
More about The Drive-In off
Pretzel Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cage free soft scrambled egg, American, Cheddar, Hickory smoked bacon, Fresh basil aioli on a warm Pretzel bun.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slow Dough Giant Pretzel$11.00
¿Qué Pablo? beer cheese, grainy mustard
More about Southern Yankee
Pretzels image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Soft Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Southern Yankee image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Yankee

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GIANT Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Warm giant Slow Dough pretzel served with a ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$6.00
1/2 a pretzel in bite form served with ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce
More about Southern Yankee
Everything Pretzel image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Everything Pretzel$9.00
Cake & Bacon Bakery Pretzel, Everything Seasoning, served with house made Beer Mustard and Beer Cheese
More about Karbach Brewing
Pretzels image

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels$10.00
These two soft pretzels, served with house mustard and Santo Queso, are the stuff dreams are made of - if your dreams involve water, grain, and yeast.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
9cd4d68e-5a71-4126-a960-6de54736bbf0 image

 

Tom n Toms Coffee

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pretzel.$7.30
More about Tom n Toms Coffee
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel image

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel$6.75
More about Rooftop Cinema Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Seafood Gumbo

Brisket

Cheesecake

French Fries

Nachos

Pies

Garlic Bread

Omelettes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston