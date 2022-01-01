Prime ribs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about KP's Kitchen - 8412 Katy Freeway #350, Houston, Texas 77024
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen - 8412 Katy Freeway #350, Houston, Texas 77024
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$45.00
Certified Angus Prime Rib served over mashed potatoes with creamy horseradish
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Prime Beef Dip
|$16.00
More about Adair Downtown
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$16.00
sliced prime rib, fontina cheese, sautéed onions, au jus, toasted baguette, and served with fries
More about Triola's Kitchen
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Grilled Prime Rib Eye
|$24.00
Prime Rib-Eye Grilled with Truffle & Marsala. Calories 423, Fat 18g, Protein 20g, Cholesterol 97mg, Carb 20g, Sodium 193mg.