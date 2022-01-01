Prime ribs in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen - 8412 Katy Freeway #350, Houston, Texas 77024

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Dinner$45.00
Certified Angus Prime Rib served over mashed potatoes with creamy horseradish
More about KP's Kitchen - 8412 Katy Freeway #350, Houston, Texas 77024
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Beef Dip$16.00
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
sliced prime rib, fontina cheese, sautéed onions, au jus, toasted baguette, and served with fries
More about Adair Downtown
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Prime Rib Eye$24.00
Prime Rib-Eye Grilled with Truffle & Marsala. Calories 423, Fat 18g, Protein 20g, Cholesterol 97mg, Carb 20g, Sodium 193mg.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat - HTX - 4310 Westheimer, Bosscat

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dry Aged Prime Rib$125.00
More about Bosscat - HTX - 4310 Westheimer, Bosscat

