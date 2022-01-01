Pudding in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pudding
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
Riel Houston
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$12.00
date cake, foie gras torchon, blood toffee sauce
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
5212 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
croissant, caramel, toasted pecans, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
3411 Kirby Dr, Houston
|W. Choco Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding
|$7.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding
|$4.45
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Served with bourbon sauce
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2701 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
J-Bar-M Barbecue
2201 Leeland St, Houston
|Whole Banana Pudding
|$35.00
**DISREGARD NOTE ABOVE ABOUT "PICKUP FOR NOW". ALL ORDERS PICKED UP 12.24.21. We will confirm your order upon receipt. Serves 8-10 ppl.
BB's Tex-Orleans
21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY