Pulled pork sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.95
Served with creamy coleslaw, BBQ sauce, chopped onions, and pickled jalapeños
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, and Skillsauce on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Pulled pork served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun with coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
