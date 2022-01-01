Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
Served with creamy coleslaw, BBQ sauce, chopped onions, and pickled jalapeños
More about Urban American Kitchen
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw
More about Burger Joint
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, and Skillsauce on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw
More about Burger Joint
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Pulled pork served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun with coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
Pulled pork served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun with coleslaw and BBQ Sauce plus your choice of side.
More about Swanny's Grill

