Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Quesadilla$9.99
Vegetable quesadilla (onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach) served with refried beans and Mexican rice on the side.
Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Cheese Quesadilla.$7.99
Chicken Quesadilla.$9.49
SM Cheese Quesadilla.$4.99
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
65 Quesadilla Veggy$13.45
mozzarella cheese and chickpeas with our house made 65 sauce.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla w fries$7.85
Naan 65 Quesadilla Ckn$13.45
CNI twist on a Texas favorite, Served with Chicken.
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Kids Breakfast Quesadilla$7.00
Southwestern Quesadilla$15.00
All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.
More about Local Table
Quesadilla image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla.$9.49
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla$8.99
LG Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Spinach Quesadilla$13.25
Grilled spinach & mushroom quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Shredded Pork Quesadilla$13.25
Shredded Pork Tender Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios
Quesadilla Rey image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Rey$10.99
Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas$12.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Quesadilla$13.25
Grilled spinach & mushroom quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of side.
Combo Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Beef & Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
K-Quesadilla$8.00
Quesadillas$14.00
Handmade tortillas & blended cheeses a la parrilla.
Quesadillas$15.00
Hand made tortillas & blended cheeses en el comal.
More about Studewood Cantine
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
41. Quesadilla$10.25
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Taqueria
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla 12" Harina$6.50
Quesadilla
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese & Bean Quesadilla$5.50
More about Siphon Coffee
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Quesadilla$8.00
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadilla$14.00
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Armandos
Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$13.95
Flour tortilla with Maine lobster, Mozzarella cheese, corn, bell pepper, and cilantro with red bell pepper sauce
More about Urban American Kitchen
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
served with pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.
Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas$12.00
Sautéed spinach, monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo served with pico de gallo, jalapeños & sour cream.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla Combo$7.50
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Quesadilla.$11.49
SM Cheese Quesadilla.$4.99
LG Cheese Quesadilla.$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go
Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

4520 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)
Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side.
More about Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas$9.25
Chicken Quesadillas$9.95
More about Hanz Diner
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla Chicken Fajita$8.00
3 Pieces Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
Kids Quesadilla Beef Fajita$9.00
3 Pieces Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
Quesadilla - Cheese$12.00
More about The Original Ninfa's
Quesadilla Plate image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Single Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla Plate$10.00
More about Veegos
Fajita Quesadillas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadillas$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about The Backyard Grill
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
with rice & beans.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Cheese quesadilla. Served with choice of side and drink
More about Katz's - Montrose

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Nachos

Lo Mein

Pies

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Carne Asada

Garlic Knots

Stromboli

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston