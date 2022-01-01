Quesadillas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve quesadillas
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$9.99
Vegetable quesadilla (onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach) served with refried beans and Mexican rice on the side.
|Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|LG Cheese Quesadilla.
|$7.99
|Chicken Quesadilla.
|$9.49
|SM Cheese Quesadilla.
|$4.99
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|65 Quesadilla Veggy
|$13.45
mozzarella cheese and chickpeas with our house made 65 sauce.
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla w fries
|$7.85
|Naan 65 Quesadilla Ckn
|$13.45
CNI twist on a Texas favorite, Served with Chicken.
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Kids Breakfast Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Southwestern Quesadilla
|$15.00
All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Chicken Quesadilla.
|$9.49
|Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
|$8.99
|LG Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$13.25
Grilled spinach & mushroom quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Shredded Pork Quesadilla
|$13.25
Shredded Pork Tender Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Quesadilla Rey
|$10.99
Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
|Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas
|$12.00
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$13.25
Grilled spinach & mushroom quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of side.
|Combo Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled Beef & Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|K-Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Quesadillas
|$14.00
Handmade tortillas & blended cheeses a la parrilla.
|Quesadillas
|$15.00
Hand made tortillas & blended cheeses en el comal.
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|41. Quesadilla
|$10.25
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Quesadilla 12" Harina
|$6.50
|Quesadilla
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Cheese & Bean Quesadilla
|$5.50
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Half Quesadilla
|$8.00
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$13.95
Flour tortilla with Maine lobster, Mozzarella cheese, corn, bell pepper, and cilantro with red bell pepper sauce
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
served with pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.
|Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas
|$12.00
Sautéed spinach, monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo served with pico de gallo, jalapeños & sour cream.
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Cheese Quesadilla Combo
|$7.50
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Beef Quesadilla.
|$11.49
|SM Cheese Quesadilla.
|$4.99
|LG Cheese Quesadilla.
|$7.99
Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
4520 Washington Ave., Houston
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side.
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$9.25
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$9.95
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Kids Quesadilla Chicken Fajita
|$8.00
3 Pieces Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
|Kids Quesadilla Beef Fajita
|$9.00
3 Pieces Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
|Quesadilla - Cheese
|$12.00
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.00
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.99
with rice & beans.