Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Burger Salad$13.00
Smoked bean and grain Patty, Romaine, Tomato, Fresh Red Onion, Pickles, Avocado, Vegan Aioli, Lemon Vinaigrette served on the side
Broccoli-Quinoa Salad
Pickled red onion, "bacon bits", cashew yogurt
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5310 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Turmeric Roasted Organic Quinoa Salad$14.00
Chopped kale, zucchini, broccoli, red bell pepper, red onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, tricolor quinoa, lemon zest, roasted garlic vinaigrette
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & QUINOA SALAD$17.95
Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Colorful Quinoa Salad$4.25
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Kale + Quinoa Salad image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.50
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Feta, Cranberries, Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

515 Elgin St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

JuiceLand

3206 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Burger As A Salad$13.00
Smoked Quinoa Patty, Tomato, Pickles & Onion over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Burger Salad$13.00
Smoked Quinoa-Bean Patty, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, Lemon Vinaigrette
Broccoli Quinoa Salad$4.00
Vegan Feta, Sunflower Seeds
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Salad$12.95
Quinoa, wild greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh mint, fresh basil, parsley, celery, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, lemon vinaigrette.
More about Anonymous Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Fish Sandwiches

Lo Mein

Rice Bowls

Curry Goat

Chef Salad

Custard

Samosa Chaat

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston