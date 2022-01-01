Quinoa salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Quinoa Burger Salad
|$13.00
Smoked bean and grain Patty, Romaine, Tomato, Fresh Red Onion, Pickles, Avocado, Vegan Aioli, Lemon Vinaigrette served on the side
|Broccoli-Quinoa Salad
Pickled red onion, "bacon bits", cashew yogurt
JuiceLand
5310 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Turmeric Roasted Organic Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
Chopped kale, zucchini, broccoli, red bell pepper, red onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, tricolor quinoa, lemon zest, roasted garlic vinaigrette
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD
|$17.95
Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Colorful Quinoa Salad
|$4.25
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.50
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Feta, Cranberries, Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
JuiceLand
515 Elgin St, Houston
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
JuiceLand
3206 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Quinoa Burger As A Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Quinoa Patty, Tomato, Pickles & Onion over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
JuiceLand
1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D, Houston
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Quinoa Burger Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Quinoa-Bean Patty, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, Lemon Vinaigrette
|Broccoli Quinoa Salad
|$4.00
Vegan Feta, Sunflower Seeds