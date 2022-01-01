Rack of lamb in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180

4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RACK OF LAMB$66.00
Colorado Rack of Lamb served with garlic brussel sprouts, cous cous, eggplant and sage aioli
More about MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
Item pic

 

Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris

3250 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic and Herb Rack of Lamb$53.00
Half Rack of Lamb chops served with smoked gouda mac & cheese and braised collard greens
More about Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris
Traveler's Table image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio-Crusted Rack of Lamb$38.00
More about Traveler's Table

