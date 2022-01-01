Red velvet cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Red Velvet Cheese Cake
|$12.00
Amazing consistency of cheese cake mixed with your favorite red velvet cake!
|Red Velvet Cake
|$9.00
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake Cup
|$4.95
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Red Velvet Cake Balls
|$2.50
Bite-size version of our blushing red cake. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Red Velvet Cake, slice
|$9.95
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. (no nuts)
|Red Velvet Cake, 9 inch
|$60.00
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic.
*Cake design as pictured.