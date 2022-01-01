Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheese Cake$12.00
Amazing consistency of cheese cake mixed with your favorite red velvet cake!
Red Velvet Cake$9.00
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Cup$4.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Veegos image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Red velvet cake$6.00
More about Veegos
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake Balls$2.50
Bite-size version of our blushing red cake. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Red Velvet Cake, slice$9.95
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic. (no nuts)
Red Velvet Cake, 9 inch$60.00
Blushing red cake with cream cheese frosting - a Southern classic.
*Cake design as pictured.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pad Thai

Cookies

Shrimp Fried Rice

Braised Short Ribs

Pepperoni Rolls

Beef Stew

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston