Reuben in Houston

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
The Reuben #2$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
Mo's Reuben$12.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
The Reuben #2$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
