Reuben in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|The Reuben #2
|$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Mo's Reuben
|$12.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.